GEORGETOWN, DE – The Brandywine Valley SPCA is now providing free canine influenza and distemper shots following an alert from the Delaware Department of Health about a canine respiratory disease outbreak affecting shelters across the state.
The outbreak has prompted state officials to impose a month-long ban on rehoming dogs to or from out of state.
Brandywine Valley SPCA COO Mike Kaviani said they are offering these vaccines as a preventative measure,
“We don’t want anyone to be afraid as much as we want them to be proactive. Dogs are a social species, and so out in the community within Delaware, we want dogs to be safe, and our community to be comfortable. We’re keeping our shelter pets healthy, but let’s not stop there—let’s offer it to pet owners everywhere,” Kaviani said of the program.
Kaviani encouraged Delaware residents to consider adopting during this time, noting that getting dogs out of shelters and into homes is the safest option.
“Come adopt—if you’ve been wondering if now is the right time, now is a great time. We can get dogs out of the shelter, and the safest place is your home. We have plenty of healthy dogs that need that home,” Kaviani said.
Stella Vandemeer, who brought her two dogs for vaccinations, expressed gratitude for the affordable care.
“It’s great how they have different programs for people that can’t afford the expense of keeping their pets up to date with their shots,” Vandemeer said.
While the outbreak is mostly contained to shelters, pet owners should watch for symptoms in their dogs, including nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, and heavy breathing. If these symptoms appear, it is advised to take your dog to the vet immediately.
Free vaccinations are available at Brandywine Valley SPCA locations throughout Delaware until Aug. 9.
