DELAWARE– The Department of Agriculture (DDA) issued a control order restricting the movement of shelter and rescue dogs due to a canine respiratory disease outbreak.
Officials identified Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) pathogen Mycoplasma cynos in Delaware animal shelters in late June.
As of July 11, the disease was reported in three Delaware shelters, a treating shelter and one private rescue, according to DDA.
Symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, fever, nasal discharge, coughing, vomiting and difficulty breathing. Infections can result in severe upper and lower respiratory infections or death.
The control order prohibits out-of-state dogs from entering Delaware shelters or rescues and requires animals leaving shelters to remain in the state. A veterinarian must pre-approve the movement of any affected animal, according to a press release.
It also holds that any impacted shelter must report the number of dogs in isolation every other day and must submit weekly reports on animal intake and adoption.
The order is in effect for 30 days, unless extended.