ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland’s House of Delegates District 38 representative Charles Otto has died, according to numerous Maryland lawmakers.
Otto represented Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties and served as Deputy Minority Whip since 2013.
According to Otto’s official biography, he was born in Salisbury in 1964. He attended Washington High School in Princess Anne before attending the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Otto was first elected to the House of Delegates in January of 2011.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maryland State Delegate Charles J. Otto,” Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said in a social media post Friday. “Since 2011, he served the Maryland House of Delegates with integrity and an unwavering dedication to the people of District 38A. He cared deeply about his community and always put his constituents first.”
“On behalf of the Maryland House of Delegates, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, constituents, and staff. He will be sorely missed by us all.”
House of Delegate representative for District 7A, Ryan Nawrocki, also took to social media to share his condolences for Otto’s family.
“A farmer from Somerset County, Charles, was a true gentleman,” Nawrocki said. “We served together on the Environment & Transportation Committee, and the next session will not be the same without him. May he rest in peace.”
The Maryland House Republicans issued the following joint statement on Friday:
“We are devastated by the loss of Delegate Charles Otto. He was our colleague, our friend, and, to many of us, our family. He was, in many ways, the heart of our Caucus.
Delegate Otto was a dedicated public servant, committed to his constituents and to preserving our state’s agricultural heritage. A rarity in politics, Delegate Otto was never someone who was in love with his own voice. But when he spoke, he did so with heartfelt wisdom, and members listened, no matter their political party. He was unceasingly generous and hilariously funny.
We were lucky to know him, to serve with him, and to call him our friend. We are grateful to his family for sharing him with us over these many years, and we send them our deepest condolences.”
Maryland Governor Wes Moore also released a statement in light of Otto's passing.
“Dawn and I send our prayers to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Delegate Otto. This was a man who loved Maryland to his core, fighting every day for his constituents and moving in good faith with partners in the General Assembly to deliver results.
“I had the privilege of spending time with Delegate Otto just a few weeks ago. We stood together to announce the completion of a historic broadband project, bringing high-speed internet to Smith Island for the first time. I saw in him then what so many have seen throughout his career—a fidelity to our state that could never waver, and a commitment to our people that could never fade.
“Delegate Otto and I may not have belonged to the same political party, but we could agree on this: Marylanders are always worth fighting for. We must carry that legacy forward, together.”
Otto was 61. His cause of death has not yet been released. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.