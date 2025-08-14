DELAWARE - WBOC has learned that former Delaware Governor and U.S. Representative Michael Castle has passed away.
Castle served in the Delaware House of Representatives from 1966 to 1969 before becoming a state senator. In 1980, he was elected lieutenant governor in 1980, then governor in 1984. He served two terms as Delaware’s governor, winning reelection in 1988.
In 1992, Castle was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Delaware Republican Party confirmed the death to WBOC on Aug. 14.
News of Castle's death on Thursday drew an outpouring of grief and fond memories from Delaware's elected officials on both sides of the aisle.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Governor and U.S. Representative Mike Castle,” the Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement. “Congressman Castle’s decades of dedicated public service left an enduring mark on our state. From his time in the Delaware General Assembly to serving as Lieutenant Governor, Governor, and Delaware’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he was a tireless advocate for the people he represented.”
"His leadership, civility, and commitment to Delaware will not be forgotten,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know him."
“Over the arc of the more than 40 years that I knew him – I met him when I was 16 – he repeatedly provided his knowledge and expertise to help me along my own way," a statement by Delaware Senator Chris Coons reads in part. "When he was a congressman and I was county executive, we worked together often, including some important investments into the C&D Canal greenway. When we eventually ran against each other, I did my absolute best to run a respectful, positive, policy-based campaign. As we campaigned against each other, I only liked him more. There was an editorial written about how civilized we were. I am prouder of that column than almost anything."
“Mike Castle was a great Delawarean who left a meaningful legacy," State House Republican Leader Tim Dukes said. "Throughout his decades of public service, from the Delaware House of Representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives, he embodied civility, pragmatism, and a willingness to work inclusively in pursuit of the common good.”
“He was a man of decency who understood the importance of respect and collaboration in public service, always working for the common good of our state of neighbors," Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride said of the late former Congressman. "Mike helped build the Delaware of today and, in Congress, expanded investment in research, the arts, and small businesses. He worked across the aisle often and courageously."
Current Governor Matt Meyer also responded to Castle's passing.
"Mike was a proud Republican," Carper said in a statement. "I am a lifelong Democrat. But that never got in the way of our friendship - or our work on behalf of Delawareans. We were united by our shared love for Delaware, and a determination to leave it better than we found it. His legacy is etched into the fabric of our state - from the schools and institutions he championed, to the civility and collaboration he modeled every day. But above all, he leaves behind an example of a life well-lived in public service and in private kindness."
WBOC previously sat down with Castle as his political career came to a close in 2011.
“During the eight years I was Governor we always balanced the budget, we were able to reduce taxes several times, we created many jobs,” Castle said at the time. “More jobs than at any other time in the history of the state.”
Castle was 86.