ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Multiple lawmakers have confirmed that Maryland’s Speaker of the House of Delegates Adrienne Jones is stepping down.
Delegates Kathy Szeliga and Ryan Nawrocki both issued a statement on Dec. 4 thanking Jones for her service.
“I wish her nothing but the best, and I am sorry to see the Speaker resign,” said Delegate Kathy Szeliga. “As leaders of the Republican Caucus, Delegate Nic Kipke and I were proud to have played an important role in electing Adrienne Jones as the first woman and first African American Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.”
Delegate Wayne Hartman tells WBOC that although Jones has resigned as Speaker, she will continue to serve out her term representing Eastern Baltimore County in the House of Delegates. Jones’ term ends January of 2027.
WBOC has obtained a copy of Jones’ resignation message to her colleagues in which she reflects on her nearly-seven years as Speaker. Jones did not specify the reason for departure.
“Now is the time for me to step back and ‘raise high’ the stars of my leadership team,” Jones wrote.
Governor Moore also weighed in on Jones' departure, praising her efforts towards improving student facilities, the creation of the Department of Social and Economic Mobility, and funding HBCUs.
“Adrienne Jones was a friend and mentor long before she ever earned the title 'Speaker,'" Moore said. "Her leadership and mentorship have been instrumental to me and so many others who serve the people of Maryland. She leads by example, putting service above self across five decades, and that will not change as she steps down from leadership while still serving District 10."
Del. Hartman says a special session is planned for later this month to elect a new Speaker of the House, though an exact date is not currently known.
This is a developing story and will be updated.