BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - One person has been rescued and another has died following a grain bin incident in Bridgeville.
WBOC spoke with a DSP spokesperson this morning who confirmed that after the first victim was rescued, the other was recovered and found deceased.
First responders say one individual has been removed from the bin and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Numerous local fire companies and first responders were on the scene of a grain bin rescue in Bridgeville.
Details are currently limited, but Delaware State Police confirmed that an active rescue was underway off of Redden Road in Sussex County.
WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead as urgent rescue efforts were conducted.
At about 7:30 p.m., more than two hours after the situation began, DSP confirmed that two people were trapped inside the grain bin. First responders said they had made contact with them and were working to vacuum out the contents of the bin.
The status of the two people is currently unknown.
We will provide updates as we learn more.