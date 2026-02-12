ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland lawmakers have passed legislation that would ban official agreements between local agencies and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, sending the proposal to Governor Wes Moore’s desk.
Senate Bill 245 and House Bill 444 would prohibit the state, local governments, and county sheriffs from entering 287(g) agreements with ICE. These agreements allow local law enforcement officers to perform specified immigration functions under ICE’s guidance and oversight. The bills would also require any existing agreements be abandoned.
Wicomico County recently entered a 287(g) agreement, though efforts at the state level to ban the agreements left its future questionable.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, Maryland’s House of Delegates passed SB 245 on third reading after the bill had already been approved in the Senate. The House passed the legislation in a vote of 99-38 on largely partisan lines, with overwhelming support from Democrats and opposition from Republicans.
Shortly after the House vote, the Maryland Senate passed HB 444 32-13.
SB 245 and HB 444 now head to Governor Moore’s desk.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano previously called on the governor to veto the legislation should it reach his desk, though Moore publicly said he was "looking forward to a bill that will make it to my desk, and I'm looking forward to signing the bill that makes it to my desk."
Wicomico’s and numerous other 287(g) agreements now hinge on Moore’s decision.
This is a developing story and will be updated.