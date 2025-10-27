PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Somerset County Board of Education has announced the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell.
Board of Education Chair Matthew Lankford made the announcement Monday, saying the Board and Tasker-Mitchell had mutually agreed for her to step down. Her resignation will be effective Friday, Oct. 31, according to Lankford.
“Dr. Tasker-Mitchell thanks the schools for the opportunity and the Board of Education,” Lankford said.
The announcement follows a series of heated disagreements between Tasker-Mitchell and the Board which recently escalated with an attempt by the Board to remove her, prompting the State of Maryland to step in. Tasker-Mitchell had also requested the state to remove Lankford from the Board on allegations of misconduct, neglect of duty, and incompetency, but state officials said they had not found sufficient cause to remove him.
Tasker-Mitchell was appointed Superintendent of Schools in July of 2024.
This is a developing story and will be updated.