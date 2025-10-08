SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - Two opinions issued by the Maryland State Board of Education on Monday detail months of tension among the local board, the superintendent and the school community in Somerset County.
The State Board handed down a decision regarding an attempt by the local board, chaired by Matthew Lankford, to fire Somerset Schools Superintendent Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell.
It found that the local board had violated Dr. Tasker-Mitchell's right to due process by failing to issue a post-hearing decision on the removal, rendering the decision illegal.
In its conclusion, the state board said, "We are deeply concerned by the local board’s complete disregard of process by failing to follow Constitutional and statutory requirements."
The local board now has 30 days to make a decision about Dr. Taker-Mithcell's position and issue its reasoning in writing to the State Board.
The other opinion handed down Monday responded to a request to remove Somerset Board of Education Chairman Matthew Lankford on allegations of misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty and incompetency.
The following is an excerpt from the State Board's decision.
While the State Board does not find the current allegations rise to the level warranting removal at this time, we remain concerned about patterns of behavior that may undermine statutory obligations and effective governance. The Board retains discretion to revisit prior conduct in evaluating future petitions seeking issuance of chargers, particularly where the same or similar issues continue to arise.
The State Board categorized the allegations into two groups for review: actions of the local board and civility, threats and dissemination of false information.
The Board called Chairman Lankford's conduct towards Dr. Tasker-Mitchell, school staff and the public unprofessional, insulting and demeaning.
Somerset Education Association Vice President Barb Hicks said she has seen and felt the difference since he assumed the position.
"If anybody has seen any parts of some of the meetings, the way that our professional staff members have been publicly dressed down with no ownership or care, as it seems for the work that we do and the pressures that we are under," Hicks said.
The State Board also opined that Chairman Lankford had failed to abide by the local board handbook, applicable state and federal laws or policies defining the superintendent's role as an advisor to the local board.
Phaedra Spencer, the president of the Somerset Education Association, said that not following proper procedure prevents teachers from effectively educating their students.
"I'm hoping that people will really start to understand that if they are not listening to each other, progress is stopped," Spencer said. "Everything is really at a standstill right now."
WBOC reached out to Chairman Matthew Lankford and Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell for comment. Both declined to comment at this time.