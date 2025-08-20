SALISBURY, Md. - The University of Maryland has confirmed the cancellation of a state grant for hundreds of students to WBOC, days ahead of move-in for some schools.
According to a statement from a University of Maryland spokesperson to WBOC, incoming students were notified this week that their Guaranteed Access Grants, awarded last spring by the Maryland Higher Education Commission, had been cancelled.
The grants covered up to $18,000 in financial aid for each student awarded, according to the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
“This is devastating for them and must be addressed quickly,” a spokesperson with the University System of Maryland said. “Many of these students were depending on this money to attend college; receiving this news days before the fall semester begins will make that challenging.”
University of Maryland officials say their campuses were communicating with the Higher Eductation Commission and Governor Wes Moore’s office to find a solution.
Salisbury University, which is part of the University of Maryland system, says that 25 SU students were impacted by the grant cancellation.
In a letter to affected students obtained by WBOC, SU said the cancellation was the result of a Maryland Higher Education Commission system error with a Commission vendor and the grant had been incorrectly awarded.
The news came as a shock to both incoming students and parents, just over a week before students were slated to move in. One incoming freshman attending Salisbury University this year received the grant cancellation notice dated Aug. 19.
"So my daughter calls me frantic and in a tizzy because she had gotten an email from the finance office at SU saying that there was an error in the grant processing from the Maryland Higher Education Commission, and she was no longer going to get $18,000 from the guaranteed access grant that she had applied for and accepted months ago," Natasha Donoway told WBOC. Donoway's daughter is beginning her freshman year at SU next week.
Initially, SU officials told students they could pursue federal student loans, federal parent PLUS loans, and private education loans to make up for the lost financial aid, according to the letter to impacted students. SU would also waive any late fees on September billing in light of the cancellation, the letter reads.
On Wednesday afternoon, however, Salisbury University had good news for students who were notified of their grants being cancelled. The University announced on August 20 that the school would replace the cancelled state grants with a one-time replacement award funded by donations through the Salisbury University Foundation's discretionary budget.
“Following the unfortunate news of the Guaranteed Access Grant cancellation due to a Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) system error, we have worked diligently to find a solution for you,” a letter to students from the SU Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships reads. “We are thrilled to announce that Salisbury University will be providing a one-time replacement award for the exact amount of the Maryland Guaranteed Access Grant that was removed from your financial aid package.”
Officials at the university told students they would see their replacement award reflected in their financial aid offer by the end of the week.
“We understand how stressful the initial news must have been, and we are committed to supporting you,” the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships wrote to the impacted students.
WBOC reached back out to Donoway following SU's announcement.
"I'm extremely happy that they were able to come to a resolution so the children aren't stressed and worried as they transition into their college lives," Donoway said. "I'm happy to be able to watch her move into this phase of life without being stressed about this."
WBOC has reached out to University of Maryland Eastern Shore to see if any students had been impacted and if a solution had been found if so. The Maryland Higher Education Commission has yet to respond to WBOC’s request for comment. This story will be updated.