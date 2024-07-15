Election 2024 Vice President Vance

FILE - Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Vance sharply criticized Trump during the 2016 election cycle, before changing course and embracing the former president. Vance is now one of Trump's fiercest allies and defenders and among those short-listed to be Trump's vice presidential pick. AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

 Jeff Dean - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE, WI - Former President Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate in the 2024 election.

Vance, a Republican Senator from Ohio and the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,”  emerged as the VP pick amid a pool of possible shortlisters such as Marco Rubio (R-FL), Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. 

Trump announced his pick on Truth Social on July 15th during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as delegates formally voted to name him the Republican nominee for president. The convention comes just two days after an assassination attempt on the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said in his social media post. 

Vance is expected to formally be named as the vice presidential candidate at the RNC today.