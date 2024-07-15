MILWAUKEE, WI - Former President Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate in the 2024 election.
Vance, a Republican Senator from Ohio and the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” emerged as the VP pick amid a pool of possible shortlisters such as Marco Rubio (R-FL), Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Trump announced his pick on Truth Social on July 15th during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as delegates formally voted to name him the Republican nominee for president. The convention comes just two days after an assassination attempt on the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said in his social media post.
Vance is expected to formally be named as the vice presidential candidate at the RNC today.