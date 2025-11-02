WICOMICO COUNTY - Maryland State Police say there was a second deadly shooting in Wicomico County tonight where a woman was dead and a man was injured. They say this shooting is connected to the officer-involved Jefferson St. shooting in Salisbury today.
MSP say around 5 p.m., troopers were sent to North Westover Drive in Wicomico County for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man is being treated for his injuries. Both names are being withheld until their families can be notified.
Then, MSP say around 7 p.m., investigating led them to Jefferson St. in Salisbury, where they believed the suspected shooter to be.
Salisbury police say when officers arrived to the street, a shooting occurred with an officer. They say the male suspect is dead and no officers were injured.
The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the police-involved shooting in Salisbury. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the investigation into the shooting on North Westover Drive.