REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- A proposed roundabout at the intersection of Old Landing Rd. and Warrington Rd. is facing opposition from neighbors who say it will do more harm than good.
The Delaware Department of Transportation proposed the roundabout to help traffic flow. The four-way stop is especially congested during the summer as drivers detour to avoid traffic on Route One. DelDOT's C.R. McLeod says traffic will only continue to get worse as more homes are developed in the area and once the Rehoboth Beach Public Library relocates.
"Roundabouts are much safer than traditional intersections, so that's why we are really prioritizing them wherever we can make them work," says McLeod.
Neighbor and Breezewood HOA President Mike Furnari says an overwhelming majority of the neighborhood is against the roundabout.
"Eighty percent of people that live here have said no roundabout," says Furnari. "We don't want one. If we have to have anything, we can deal with a light, but we don't want that."
Most neighbors say they fear the roundabout could cause more accidents, create traffic jams, and impede on people's property.
"It would dramatically affect our neighborhood," says Furnari. "It would solve expansion down Old Landing Road on the back of a 1970s developed community. We're not the cause of the problem, we shouldn't be the solution to it."
DelDOT officials say they have spoken with neighbors to hear their feedback. They are considering three alternative solutions: a mini roundabout, a traffic signal, and a modified traffic signal.
According to McLeod, the roundabout project is currently on hold until the Airport Rd. extension project is complete. It is expected to decrease the traffic seen at the intersection Old Landing Rd. and Warrington Rd. The Airport Rd. extension project is set to begin Summer 2026.