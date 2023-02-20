BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- The discovery of a body at a home in Bridgeville over the weekend has left neighbors shaken, but police say there is no reason to fear at this point in the investigation.
Officers from the Bridgeville Police Department responded to a home on Champions Drive in the Heritage Shores community Friday morning.
Family members reported that they couldn't get in contact with the woman who lived there.
Upon arriving, they found a horrifying scene inside. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit then assumed the investigation at the request of the Bridgeville Police.
According to DSP Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto, "the victim was there, and it was readily apparent to [Bridgeville Police] and to our detectives that she did not die of natural causes, it was some sort of altercation."
Many neighbors were shocked to hear about the violent crime in their usually quaint community. "Nothing like this has ever happened, I didn't expect to hear this," said Judy, who has lived in Heritage Shores for two years now. "And how devastating is this for the family and the children."
Others expressed the need for reassurance.
"There are a lot of single women living in here, and I think it would help if they had some information to ease their minds because no information at all makes people think the worst," said Lynn Clymer.
"They keep saying you don't need to worry, but how could you not? There can't be any worse crime than that," he added.
State police officials are asking for patience from the community, saying the investigation may take a while.
"If any community or any area of Delaware was in danger, we would relay that information as soon as possible, but right now that doesn't appear to be the case," said DeMalto.
While the investigation is ongoing, DSP continues to search for the victim's missing car. The car is a Mercedes Benz GLS with a vanity plate that says "Y CANT I."
Anyone with information should contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or by emailing Daniel.Grassi@delaware.gov.