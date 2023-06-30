BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A Bridgeville man has been arrested on several criminal charges following a police chase in Sussex County.
Delaware State Police say that a trooper on patrol saw a 2013 Adly moped traveling on Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville, without a registration plate around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The trooper tried to stop the moped near Coverdale Road and Evans Drive, but the driver, 22-year-old De’Andre Barham, fled from the officer, driving through several backyards and running into the woods.
State Police say that the trooper chased Barham before pushing him onto the ground. He resisted before he was handcuffed and kept reaching towards his waist. The trooper was able to take the suspect into custody at the scene.
A search of Barham found that his had about 17 grams of crack cocaine, about 314 baggies containing about 2 grams of suspected heroin, a prescription pill, and drug paraphernalia, according to DSP. Barham also had two active Violation of Probation warrants.
Barham was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Traffic offenses
Barham was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $24,500 secured bond.