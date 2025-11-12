BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A 55-year-old man from Bridgeville was arrested for felony firearm charges after an investigation revealed he was prohibited from owning any guns, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say on Nov. 6, the DSP firearms transaction and purchasing unit and the DSP special operations response team were sent to a house on the 11000 block of Silent Hill Road to investigate Richard Banks for owning a gun illegally. They say when they contacted Banks, he was in possession of a concealed handgun while trespassing. Banks was arrested.
They say after a consent search of his house, they found the following:
- Desert Eagle .44 caliber handgun
- Sig Sauer SP2340 handgun
- Sig Sauer P938 handgun
- Sig Sauer M-400 rifle
- Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun
- Remington 870 20-gauge shotgun
- Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun
- Remington 700 .308 caliber rifle
- Marlin .17 caliber rifle
- Mossberg 640 .22 caliber rifle
- assorted ammunition
DSP say Banks is a convicted felon and therefore, it is illegal for him to own guns or ammo. He was charged and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $86,001 bond.
He was charged with the following:
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon - firearm (felony)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony) - 12 counts
- Possession of a firearm or destructive weapon by a person prohibited with a prior conviction of use, possession, or sale of drugs and a previous conviction of a violent felony (felony) - 11 counts
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited with a prior violent crime or felony (felony)
- Criminal trespass 3rd degree