SEAFORD, Del.- Police have arrested a Bridgeville man in connection to a shooting that happened at the Meadowbridge Apartments in Seaford.
Seaford Police say through an investigation, they were able to identify, 36-year-old, Eric A. Jackson of Bridgeville, as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Saturday, police saw Jackson's car leaving the Meadowbridge Apartments. Police pulled Jackson over and he was arrested without incident. Eight bags of marijuana weighing 46 grams, and a loaded 9mm handgun were found in his pockets.
According to police, two people exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartments, around 3:30 p.m. on February 11, before fleeing the area.
Police do not believe anyone was hurt by the gunfire, but there was reported property damage to nearby buildings.
Jackson was charged with the following:
Attempted Assault 1st Degree
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Disorderly Conduct.
Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
Jackson was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Courts and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $101,000.00 cash bail for the shooting investigation and $100,000.00 cash bail for the traffic stop leading to the firearm and marijuana recovery.