FELTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested John Baker, a 55-year-old Bridgeville man, on felony firearm and related charges after he illegally entered a barn and threatened two victims with a gun.
Troopers say they responded to the 500 block of Black Swamp Road in Felton for a reported assault around 11:40 p.m. on September 17. They learned that Baker, who was described to be intoxicated, entered a barn on the property, then became involved in a verbal altercation with one of the victims. The confrontation turned physical after Baker began assaulting the victim.
During the assault, Baker took out a handgun and pointed it at the victim, threatening to kill him. A second victim entered the barn, and Baker pointed the gun at him as well. As Baker fled, he fired a single shot into the air before leaving the property. Neither victim was injured, police say.
A spent shell casing was recovered from the property by the DSP Criminal Investigations Unit.
Then, on September 18, Baker called 911 and reported that he was in a gas station in the 11000 block of South DuPont Highway in Felton. Police say Baker was taken into custody without incident. Investigators say they discovered Baker gave the gun to a friend before he was arrested and detectives were able to recover it.
Baker was charged with the following and committed to the Department of Correction on a $116,600 cash bond:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Burglary First Degree (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) - 2 counts
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) - 2 counts
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Offensive Touching