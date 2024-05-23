Robert Layton

Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Robert Layton, of Bridgeville, on felony drug and DUI charges May 22.

SEAFORD, DE– Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man on felony drug and DUI charges following a traffic stop on May 22. 

Around 11:25 a.m., troopers say a maroon Ford pickup truck made multiple traffic violations on Coverdale Road, including failure to maintain a single lane. 

DSP pulled the truck over and reportedly observed signs of impairment in the driver, identified as 32-year-old Robert Layton. Police say a child was also in the vehicle. 

Officers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and arrested Layton for allegedly driving under the influence. DSP says Layton had two prior DUI convictions.

A search of the truck revealed approximately 2.9 grams of crack-cocaine, approximately 1.015 grams of suspected heroin and approximately 1.15 grams of suspected powder cocaine, according to police. 

Layton was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,003 secured bond after being charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

  • 3rd Offense DUI (Felony)

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

  • Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

  • Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

  • Failure to Remain in a Single Lane