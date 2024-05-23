SEAFORD, DE– Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man on felony drug and DUI charges following a traffic stop on May 22.
Around 11:25 a.m., troopers say a maroon Ford pickup truck made multiple traffic violations on Coverdale Road, including failure to maintain a single lane.
DSP pulled the truck over and reportedly observed signs of impairment in the driver, identified as 32-year-old Robert Layton. Police say a child was also in the vehicle.
Officers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and arrested Layton for allegedly driving under the influence. DSP says Layton had two prior DUI convictions.
A search of the truck revealed approximately 2.9 grams of crack-cocaine, approximately 1.015 grams of suspected heroin and approximately 1.15 grams of suspected powder cocaine, according to police.
Layton was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,003 secured bond after being charged with the following crimes:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
3rd Offense DUI (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device
Failure to Remain in a Single Lane