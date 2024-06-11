FELTON, DE– Quick thinking by Lake Forest High School staff saved a student athlete experiencing sudden cardiac arrest today.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on June 11, during a non-contact workout, officials say a 15-year-old collapsed on the athletic field.
Coaching staff quickly identified the emergency as a sudden cardiac arrest event and immediately contacted 911, according to the school.
Athletic Director and Head Coach Fred Johnson and Assistant Coach Dominique Hall reportedly performed CPR while awaiting emergency medical assistance.
Felton Community Fire Company EMS and Kent County Paramedic units responded and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED). After one shock, officials say the student’s heart rhythm was restored.
The student was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the school.
Lake Forest School District Board of Education President Earle Dempsey thanked the coaching staff and responding agencies for their life saving efforts.
“We are especially proud of Coaches Johnson and Hall and the rest of those on the field whose training led to the quick initiation of successful CPR efforts, resulting in saving one of our Spartans’ lives this morning,” Dempsey said.