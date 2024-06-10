WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– Maryland State Police (MSP) charged a driver with manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal multi-vehicle crash near Fruitland which killed three.
Police say a head-on crash involving two vehicles happened on US 13 south of St. Luke’s Road around 2:50 a.m. on May 19.
A preliminary investigation shows a 2013 Dodge Durango was traveling north in the southbound lanes of US 13 when it collided with a 2016 Subaru Impreza.
The Subaru’s occupants, identified as 21-year-old Dean Alexander Dennison and 20-year-old Sierra Rain Merchant, both of New York, were declared dead at the scene.
The victims' 1-year-old son, Grayson A. Dennison, was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital. He was then transported to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Dodge, 59-year-old Jay Richard Bynum, of Seaford, was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to MSP.
Bynum was charged with the following crimes on June 10:
- Negligent Manslaughter by Auto - 3 counts
- Criminal Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle - 3 counts
- Negligent Auto Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence - 3 counts
- Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Impaired - 3 counts
- Driving Under the Influence
- Driving While Intoxicated
The crash remains under investigation.