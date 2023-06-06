Bridgeville Man Arrested on Drug Dealing Charges

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - State police say they arrested a man on drug dealing charges after executing a search warrant on his home.
The Sussex Drug Unit reportedly began investigating 29-year-old Tijere Baldwin of Bridgeville several months ago under suspicion of dealing narcotics throughout Sussex County.
Authorities say on June 6, around 6 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Baldwin's home on the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Troopers say Baldwin was taken into custody without incident. Troopers also reportedly found four children inside of the home, who were later turned over to a family member.
Detectives say they searched the property and found the following:
- Approximately 48.45 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 104 wax baggies containing approximately 0.728 grams of suspected heroin.
- Approximately 3.19 grams of powdered MDMA.
- Over $2,400 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Baldwin was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 4 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
Baldwin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $73,500 secured bond.