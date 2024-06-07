BRIDGEVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 50-year-old Bridgeville man on multiple charges and seized drugs and 10 firearms from his home.
According to DSP, police searched the home of Willie Anderson Jr., of Bridgeville, on Friday morning just after 6 a.m. The search was conducted after a months-long investigation into Anderson and suspected large-scale narcotics distribution.
Police say the search revealed the following:
-10 firearms: 1 shotgun, 2 rifles, 3 handguns, and 4 revolvers
-Multiple types and rounds of ammunition
-Approximately 350.47 grams of cocaine
-Approximately 6.2 grams of crack cocaine
-Approximately 234 dextroamphetamine pills
-Approximately 52 Suboxone strips
-$13,293 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
Police say Anderson is a convicted felon and is banned from owning guns or ammunition. He was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,158,600 on the following charges:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
-Unlawful to Knowingly Operate Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony) – 21 counts
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (Felony)
-Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia