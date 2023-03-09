BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Robert Franks, 53, of Bridgeville, was extradited back to Delaware from Pennsylvania today and charged with the February murder of his wife Cynthia Moss-Franks.
Franks was wanted by Delaware State Police after they had investigated the murder of Moss-Franks on Champions Drive in Bridgeville on February 17th. The police identified her husband as the suspect and discovered that the victim’s car was missing. With the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Police Department, Franks and the victim’s car were both found in Philadelphia. He was arrested and held in Philadelphia, awaiting extradition back to Delaware.
Franks was transported from Philadelphia today by detectives from the Department of Justice Extradition Unit. He has been charged with Murder First Degree and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2. He was then committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $5,000,000 cash bond.