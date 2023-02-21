BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Police have identified and arrested a suspect in the murder of a Bridgeville woman in the Heritage Shores community. Robert Franks, 53, of Bridgeville, is accused of first degree murder of his wife, Cynthia Moss-Franks.
Franks was arrested yesterday in Philadelphia with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Police Department. He is being held in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Delaware.
Cynthia Moss-Franks’ family contacted police last Friday with concerns they could not get in contact with Moss-Franks. Her body was discovered in her home shortly after.
Police are still searching for Moss-Frank’s silver Mercedes-Benz GLS with the vanity tag “YCANTI”. The car was reported as missing when police responded to the crime scene, and detectives believe it is in the Philadelphia area.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle’s location is asked to contact Detective D. Grassi of the Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441, or by email at Daniel.Grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.