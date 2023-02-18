Bridgeville Murder Under Investigation

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Police are investigating a murder at Heritage Shores.
According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 17 around 9:13 a.m., Bridgeville police responded to Champions Drive in Heritage Shores to check on the well-being of a 57-year-old woman who lived there. Police say family members were concerned when they were unable to contact her.
Officers entered the home and found the woman dead, appearing to be the victim of murder.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation at the request of the Bridgeville Police Department. Detectives are attempting to locate the victim's missing car, a silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS bearing Delaware vanity registration "YCANTI".
No suspect information is available at this time. Identification of the victim is pending notification of her family and relatives. Delaware State Police are still actively investigating this incident.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or by e-mailing Daniel.Grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.