WESTOVER, Md. - Somerset Intermediate School underwent a brief lockdown today after the school received threats from parents of a student, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the Department, a fight between students in Princess Anne over the weekend escalated in the parents making threats against the school. The case is still under investigation, but the Sheriff’s office says charges are expected. The exact nature of the alleged threats has not yet been released.
The Somerset County School District said the lockdown was short, lasting just over an hour. In a Facebook post shortly after 11 a.m., the school said the lockdown had been modified to allow movement in the building while law enforcement investigated an off-campus threat.
In a follow-up Facebook post this afternoon, the school announced law enforcement had deemed it safe for normal school dismissal with additional law enforcement.
“Please plan for normal school operations to resume tomorrow, Wednesday May 31, 2023,” the social media post reads.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.