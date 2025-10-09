CAMDEN, DE- Generations of the Brinkley family gathered Thursday as the Delaware Public Archives unveiled a new state historical marker honoring Brinkley Hill, a historic free Black community in Camden.
The marker recognizes Nathaniel and William Brinkley, two free Black brothers whose courage helped guide hundreds of enslaved people to freedom and shaped Delaware’s role in the Underground Railroad.
From their community on Brinkley Hill, the Brinkley brothers guided hundreds of enslaved people — including Harriet Tubman — north to freedom. They also helped establish a local school and Zion AME Church, building a community rooted in education and faith.
Tina Brinkley-Potts, a family descendant, says the stories of her ancestors are often untold — tales of bravery that helped countless enslaved people.
"They were unsung heroes. And when you think about all of the unsung heroes right now, there are so many stories that haven't been told."
The new marker honoring Brinkley Hill stands outside Caesar Rodney High School, which was built on the land once home to William and Nathaniel Brinkley and their historic community.
For Brinkley-Potts, the marker's location—right on the land where her ancestors lived—makes the recognition even more meaningful.
"When you take and you tear things down and build something else, most of the time, that history gets erased. But today, the history is front and center."
Angela Brinkley-Turner, another descendant, says sharing the story honors the past and reminds people that local heroes made history in their own community.
"A lot of times you look at books and see things far away, but this happened right here — people you can touch and feel, who helped others."
Historian and Middle School of Excellence Social Studies teacher Ryan Pickett says the marker gives the Brinkley brothers' story a permanent home and the recognition it deserves.
"This is a story of people who did everything they could to make it a better world. I honestly cannot think of a more heroic story looking back in American history."
The Delaware Public Archives says its historical marker program includes more than 700 markers across the state. The new Brinkley Hill marker joins that list, helping ensure the story of these local heroes continues to inspire people today and into the future.