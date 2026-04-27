The newly realigned dune at Broadkill Beach has taken shape after months of work, according to DNREC. The project, which involved shifting sand and redesigning the dune structure, has transformed the coastline and improved beach access.
What was once a steep and uneven stretch of sand has been reshaped into a gradual slope leading to the beach. The area no longer has sharp drop-offs or unstable sand cliffs, making it easier for visitors to reach the shoreline.
The project also expanded the beach, creating a wider stretch of sand. Crews realigned part of the original dune further inland and added fencing along with new dune grass to stabilize the area.
“Oh, the dunes look amazing, I love how they replanted all the dune grasses,” said visitor Lynn Voss. “It looks great, and it’s a nice, wide beach, beautiful for walking on.”
“It’s beautiful, it’s clean. I love the rope fences. It's protecting the dunes from the ocean," said visitor Janis Napolitano.
State officials say the redesign was intended not only to improve the beach's appearance but also to better withstand storms and tidal impacts. The strengthened dune system is expected to remain in place longer and provide greater protection for nearby homes.
“Protecting these homes is of growing importance as we see people discovering what I think is sort of the secret gem of the East Coast, Broadkill Beach,” said homeowner Rachel Magnuson. “It's important to ensure it doesn't end up neglected.”
A ramp that was originally at the main beach access point was fully removed during the realignment. Some visitors say they hope a ramp is built along the dunes in the future to improve accessibility. They also say that adding more amenities at the beach's main access point could benefit the town in the future.
"All of that would help promote families," Voss said. "You want to be able to take your kids off the beach easily, hose them off every now and then, stuff like that."
DNREC said there are no immediate plans to rebuild a ramp or other structures at the main beach access point. Those interested in more information on the project can visit DNREC's website.