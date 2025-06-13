BROADKILL BEACH, DE -- Officials with Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) have outlined a proposal to fix the dunes along Broadkill Beach.
The proposal would involve the Army Corps of Engineers realigning a one-mile section of the dune at Broadkill Beach, according to DNREC officials. The work would reportedly shift the existing dune landward, redistribute sand to reconstruct the eroded center section, and remove scarping along beach access points. The project is being considered to make the dunes more consistent with the natural shoreline, protect nearby buildings against storm surges, and ensure beachgoers' safety, according to officials.
Faith Howard has lived in the area for five yearsand told WBOC she thinks the eroding dunes are a safety issue.
"As the years have gone on, what used to be an access ramp has almost completely fallen out the bottom," Howard said. "Almost every year I come back it's only gotten worse."
Howard said she hopes the state moves forward with fixing up the dunes.
"I come here by myself a lot, so I would feel a lot safer," Howard said. "It would be a lot safer for the families that come here too."
Derek Hench, a vacationer at the beach from Pennsylvania, told WBOC the proposal would help make trips to the beach safer for his family.
"A lot of the access spots around here are tough to get down, especially for the elderly," Hench said. "My wife's father is older and doesn't get around well, and it's always tricky to get him down here."
Susan Dwyer, who lives down the road in Milton, said she thinks a wider beach would benefit the community.
"The community is growing in this area, and the beach is getting smaller every year," Dwyer said. "It's really important we fix it. And, the people that live over the dunes have to worry about storms, so it's safer for them too."
A tentative construction schedule attached to the proposal has dune realignment slotted for this October, and expected to wrap up in March of 2026.
DNREC officials said they are accepting comments on the project until July 8th. Those interested in more information can visit DNREC's website.