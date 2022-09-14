KENT COUNTY, Del.- Eric Buckson defeated two opponents in the primary race for the 16th State Senate District including incumbent Senator Colin Bonini.
Bonini is one of the longest serving members of Delaware's State Senate, representing the 16th District since 1995.
However, the incumbent received the least number of votes in the primary election. Challenger Kim Petters took 27% of the vote and Buckson came out on top with 51%, leaving Bonini with just 21%.
Delaware Republican National Committee Member, Hank McCann, says he believes Bonini ran a negative campaign which may have cost him the race.
Buckson is currently finishing out his 4th term for Kent County's 4th Levy Court District but says he is ready to prove himself as a state senator.
Buckson will head straight to the General Assembly as there are no Democrats running for the 16th Senate District in November's general election.