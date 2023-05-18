SALISBURY, Md. - Under comfortable sunshine Thursday morning, volunteers from Perdue Farms were hard at work on a Martin Street Habitat for Humanity build in Salisbury.
But this wasn't any ordinary construction crew - it was made up of mostly women.
"There's a lot of stigma, especially with women in general, being involved in construction," said volunteer Carrie Johnson.
It's a stigma that Habitat's "Women Build" project is hoping to break.
The women of Perdue Farms home that young girls seeing them do jobs normally done by men will inspire them to pursue careers outside of the historically usual paths that women take.
"And that's really the most important thing to walk away with, is that nobody should be able to tell you that you can't do something," Johnson continued. "You can always do it, you just got to set your mind to it."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, only 4.2 percent of workers in construction occupations were women. Some of those occupations have struggled to fill open jobs, and others are seeing pay rising faster than inflation.
"It's a growing area," said volunteer Brenda Galgano. "There's a significant need for more people in these trades, and based on my observation today, women can do just a great of a job in many of these things as men."
While construction work can be demanding, the rewards can be priceless.
"We're looking forward to helping this family have their first home, having a place where they can raise their family," said volunteer Kelly Tilghman.
The Martin Street home will be Habitat for Humanity's 76th home in Wicomico County.
The new owners are expected to move in sometime in mid-July.