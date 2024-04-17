DOVER, DE– The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary which took place early April 16 at Taquería El Cabrito.
Police say they responded to the restaurant at 585 Forest Street around 9:52 a.m. and made contact with the business owner.
The investigation revealed a male suspect entered the building by breaking a window at 12:15 a.m. before allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black male wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at (302) 736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.