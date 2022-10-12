POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Worcester County authorities say a Pocomoke City home was burglarized and set ablaze early Monday morning.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said the Pocomoke City Police Department were investigating a burglary that occurred at around 4:45 a.m. at a home at 601 Young St. Upon arrival, the officers saw the rear of the single-story home on fire, and spreading fast.
The Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company, along with firefighters from Stockton, Snow Hill and New Church, Va., worked together to quickly extinguish the flames. Fire investigators from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set.
Anyone with information relating to the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Arson Hotline at 800-492-7529. Anyone with information relating to the burglary is asked to contact the Pocomoke Police Department at 410-957-1600. You can remain anonymous.