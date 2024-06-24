OCEAN PINES, MD - The Ocean Pines Police Department has arrested a man accused of burglary and assault after they say he snuck into his ex-girlfriends home and photographed her sleeping.
According to police, officers were called to a home in Ocean Pines on June 21st on reports of a burglary. Police say the victim told them her estranged boyfriend, Richard Lehman Jr., 38, of Snow Hill, entered her home in the early morning hours of June 20th and photographed her sleeping in bed. Investigators say the woman only became aware of the incident the next day when she found the photo posted on Lehman’s social media account.
Police say Lehman then returned to the victim’s home the next day, this time knocking before entering uninvited. The victim told police Lehman was looking for her new boyfriend and that Lehman physically assaulted her when she attempted to push him out.
Lehman was taken into custody on Sunday, June 23rd. He is currently being held at the Worcester County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance on the following charges:
-Burglary 4th Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree