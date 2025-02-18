DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has launched an investigation into a burglary at a local smoke shop in which unknown suspects reportedly broke through a wall to access the store.
Police say they were called to Cosmic Smoke on South DuPont Highway on February 14 just before 11:15 a.m. on reports of a burglary.
The investigation revealed three suspects broke into a vacant business next to the smoke shop around 4:45 a.m., then broke through the wall into Cosmic Smoke. The burglars then removed several products before fleeing, according to police.
Investigators say the suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, but there are no further leads.
In April of 2024, Cosmic Smoke’s owner, Cameron Gilbert, expressed his frustration after the store had been targeted in multiple incidents.
Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.