DOVER, DE- Local businesses and content creators who have relied on TikTok for years are now facing uncertainty about the future. For many, the app has been essential for reaching customers, growing their brands, and driving sales. But with the clock ticking down, the impact of its potential removal could be severe.
Today, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the TikTok ban, setting the stage for the ban to take effect this Sunday. It remains unclear whether the app will be completely removed from app stores.
For Agape Body Piercings in Dover, TikTok has been a game-changer.
Owner Codi Canasa says the app has helped her business reach new heights.
"You don't have to have a marketing degree to just make content, make people laugh and smile. Tell them about your products or services, help them learn about it and go forward."
"We have a pretty decent following on there. What's really great is that even some of the celebrities that we have done some services on, their audience now, when they post about us, those have gotten, you know, nearly a million views."
Owner Brittany Leclair shared how TikTok helped bring in customers from all over the country.
"We had a couple women in from Colorado, a mom and her daughter, and they had randomly come across us on TikTok. They were in Delaware and came to our store and spent a bunch of money. So, we've seen huge impacts from TikTok."
With the ban now looming, both Codi and Brittany say they’ll turn to other platforms to rebuild their followings as best they can.
As the ban approaches, local businesses are left uncertain about how to navigate the loss of such a vital tool for growth. While President Biden has stated his administration will not enforce the ban, incoming President Trump has promised to make a decision on TikTok’s future soon. For now, businesses are left waiting for clarity on what comes next.