SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- After taking a weeklong vacation in Rehoboth Beach last week, the President Joe Biden will return Friday evening for a weekend stay. The may be the President's time of ease, but it creates difficulties for some local businesses.
During Biden's visits, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) establishes no fly zones that restrict unauthorized aircrafts from getting too close.
Ocean Aerial Ads, a banner plane company, is one of the businesses impacted. Manager Chris Bunting says he's lucky the secret service still allows his pilots to fly, but they will still miss out on advertising in Rehoboth during Biden's visit.
"You're not going to make up the runs that you had up there," says Bunting. "You can still work from the south up to Bethany Beach, so you know you can call some customers to see if they want to change their routes to the south."
The Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown is also close to the no fly zone.
While planes are still allowed to fly in and out of the airport, manager Robert Bryant says the restrictions limit the airport's flight training school.
"It has an impact on flight training activities," says Bryant. "We have a very active flight training school here at the Delaware Coastal Airport, but as long as they fly out, beyond the thirty mile radius, they can do all the flight training they want. No touch and go's, no flight maneuvers, just in and out, take off and landing, that's it."
The temporary flight restriction is expected to be in place from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 10:15 a.m. on Monday.