Chincoteague, Va.--- From coffee shops to gift shops and every business in between, on Chincoteague Island business this summer season is booming. Mark Huber and his wife Amy are the owners of "The Brant" gift shop. Mark says that even though business has slowed down from last year, they still had a great year.
"Last year was very crazy," Huber said. "So it wasn't like last year. But it's better than 2019, so it's been a good summer. All and all with all the inflation and gas prices and everything it's been a very strong summer."
Shari Hailey works at "Famous Pizza" and she says they had a successful year as well and is happy to see the whole island thriving again after being one of the few businesses open during the peak of COVID.
"It's been busy," Hailey said. "Revenue's been fantastic. The whole island seems to be busy and we love that. So, it's been an amazing season I'm ready for the next season to begin."
Yen Nguyen owns "Amarin Coffee USA" in Chincoteague along with her husband. She is happy to be among the businesses that survived COVID.
"During the COVID years, we have the same numbers of sales," Nguyen said. "But I'm grateful we still have a lot of foot traffic here on the shops and just really grateful for the community's support"
So whether you visited for the pony swim or just to enjoy the island atmosphere, businesses are looking forward to another successful summer season next year.