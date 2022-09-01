OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Multiple businesses in Ocean City are expecting an influx of customers during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, but they are also bracing for a shortage of workers as students return to classes or go back home.
Popular Ocean City restaurants like Fish Tales, Coconuts, and Guido's Burritos rely heavily on both American students and J-1 students to fill positions during the summer. Jason D'Amore, the Human Resources Manager at Fish Tales is preparing to lose many of his workers right before the holiday.
"Kids are back to school and the J-1 students are now having to go back to their colleges and their countries," D'Amore says. "So, it's all gonna be like one day - a mass departure."
September 1 seems to be the date that most employers fear as J-1 students return to their home countries or colleges and American students return to classes. According to the Anne Marie Conestabile, who is the United Work and Travels Program Director for Ocean City, over 4,000 J-1 students work in Ocean City during the summer season. Many of them have two jobs, resulting in 8,000 jobs filled by J-1 students alone.
"Customers come to Ocean City expecting top notch service and they may not be getting top notch services," says Conestabile. "Establishments will do everything to provide good service, but their might be a long wait. There might not be enough staffing to provide the top rated service."
The shortage will also cause permanent employees to work more shifts and take on more roles than usual.
"You have to like pick up extra shifts and that's what's happening now actually," says Lexi Antkowiak, a bartender at Guido's Burritos. "Everybody needs some help so they're like who can pick up? Who can double today, and tomorrow, and the next day? You just have to work more hours at the end of the summer to pick up the slack from students who have gone back to school."
Despite the challenges managers and workers are facing this weekend, they are excited to welcome more customers to their establishments for the holiday weekend. Their hope is that customers will be mindful of staff shortages and the adjustments that businesses will have to make.
"Have patience," says Jeff Hicks, Food and Beverage Manager at the Castle in the Sand Hotel. "If you see something good, say something good. Don't always harp on the bad."