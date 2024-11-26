SALISBURY, Md. - You've likely heard it before: "This will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel year ever." But travel experts say it's not hyperbole.
AAA expects more than 80 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving. Folks from Delmarva will be among them, like Jill Manning who's traveling from Salisbury to North Carolina.
Manning is traveling for Thanksgiving for the first time in her electric vehicle. "It's not as easy as it probably should be because of the amount of chargers that actually work, especially on the Eastern Shore so I'm so glad that they opened up this one here," she said.
AAA says the best time to travel Wednesday is before 10 a.m. The worst time to travel is between 1 and 5 p.m.
Donna Pollick of Salisbury is thankful to be missing out on the travel rush this year. "We'll head to PA. We have two boys who live up there, near Pittsburgh for Christmas. We're not looking forward to the travel then. Thanksgiving is just too busy, we'll wait," she said.
Manning has some advice for those heading out on the road. "Just drive slow, drive safe and eat lots of good turkey," she said.