CAMDEN, Del. - The Caesar Rodney School District is preparing for several major construction and infrastructure projects after receiving state approval for five Certificates of Necessity (CNs), marking some of the first approvals involving state matching funds in three years.
The five approvals cover four projects aimed at addressing the district's current needs while preparing for continued population growth.
The projects include:
A new John S. Charlton School: The state approved funding for land acquisition and construction of a new facility for the countywide program, which serves students with special needs ages 2 through 21. Both costs will be covered entirely by the state.
Future school site: The district plans to acquire approximately 160 acres to accommodate future enrollment growth and the need for additional schools. The estimated cost is $8 million, with $6.5 million covered by the state.
Star Hill Elementary improvements: Planned renovations will address parking limitations and improve parent drop-off and pick-up areas, with safety a priority. District officials say staff currently have to park along the street or on the grass because of limited space.
Centralized bus yard: The district plans to expand its transportation facilities to accommodate its growing fleet of 128 buses. Currently, buses are spread across multiple school properties. Centralizing operations would also free up parking at schools and improve maintenance and fueling efficiency.
Board member Mike Marasco, who has served on the board for 10 years, called the approvals monumental for the district's future.
"It's monumental. It really sets the district up for future growth for our schools and, more importantly, to help keep the programs going for our kids," Marasco said.
He pointed to continued development throughout Kent County and increasing enrollment as reasons the district needs additional classroom space and facilities.
Marasco also highlighted the Star Hill Elementary project, saying the school's location along a dangerous curve, combined with limited parking and increasing traffic, creates safety concerns for students, parents and staff.
How the district plans to pay for the projects
The four projects have a combined estimated cost of more than $131 million.
According to the district's Director of Business and Finance, Meaghan Brennan, approximately $128 million will come from the state, while just over $3 million will be the district's local responsibility.
District leaders plan to cover most of the local share through impact fees collected from new residential and commercial development.
Those fees are designated for certain growth-related costs and cannot be used for operating expenses, such as teacher salaries.
Using impact fees means the district does not need to ask voters to approve another capital referendum for these projects at this time. However, that does not rule out the possibility of a referendum for future construction needs.
"This is very exciting for our district. It addresses our current needs right now, but it is also helping us with a lot of the growth that is coming in to Caesar Rodney School District area," Brennan said.
What's next?
The projects must still go through the state's budget process.
The district hopes they will be included in the governor's recommended capital budget in January before moving to the legislature as part of the fiscal year 2028 bond bill.
If approved, the district would then work with the state Treasurer's Office on financing and begin seeking proposals for architectural and engineering services.
District leaders say the approvals are an important step toward ensuring school facilities can keep pace with a growing student population.