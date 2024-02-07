CAMDEN, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old Caesar Rodney High School Student after they say two kitchen knives were found in his backpack yesterday.
According to State Police, on Tuesday, February 6th, Caesar Rodney High School staff notified the School Resource Officer that they had found the knives during a search of the student’s backpack. Police say the student was then removed from school and turned over to his parents.
Police say no threats were made and no one was harmed. The student later turned himself into State Police and was charged with two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony). He has since been released to a parent.