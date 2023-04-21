CAMDEN, Del.- Caesar Rodney School District is holding its first referendum vote in nearly 10 years tomorrow.
The district is seeking more funding from taxpayers to keep up with operating costs. If the referendum passes, taxes would increase by approximately 27 percent.
For the average taxpayer owning a house with an assessed property value of about $40,000, their taxes would be raised by about $200 in 2024.
Many community members believe that investing in education is worthwhile. James Smith III said, "I think that if raising taxes helps provide a better education or environment for the kids, then everybody should come together, and a little penny here or there won't hurt."
Others are in support of the referendum if the money will go directly to help teachers and students. Jose Colombo of Dover said, "I would be okay with paying the teachers a little better, supplying the school with more supplies that they might need for the students. Why not?"
However, some think the tax increase is too steep and feel that the responsibility shouldn't fall on them.
Brandon White said, "I don't know about that $200. I don't think, especially if I don't have kids, I should be paying an extra $200 in taxes."
There are three components to the referendum. One would address an outdated HVAC system at Magnolia Middle School.
The other two components aim to help with operating costs at two newer schools, including utilities, maintenance, building budgets, and staffing.
The last referendum passed in the CR District was in 2015.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and eligible voters can cast their ballots at Allen Frear Elementary School, W. Reily Brown Elementary School, Fred Fifer III Middle School, and J. Ralph McIlvaine Early Childhood Center.