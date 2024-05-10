DOVER, Del.- There will be a three-day brainstorming session focused on breathing new life into Loockerman Street next week.
From Monday to Wednesday, The Hive on Loockerman will buzz with activity as the Downtown Dover Partnership and the Dover/Kent County MPO host a charrette—a collaborative planning initiative.
Marilyn Smith of the MPO describes the charrette as an informal platform for locals to share their vision for Loockerman Street, asking, "What do you really want it to be like and what would make this place a destination?"
The event kicks off with a stroll down Loockerman Street on Monday, followed by intensive idea generation sessions on Tuesday. Smith explains, "We'll host small group meetings with the public, business owners, neighborhood members, DelDOT, and the city to design concepts."
Wednesday will feature engineers presenting design plans based on the feedback received. Diane Laird from the DDP encourages participation, especially around 5 p.m., to witness the outcomes.
The charrette, running from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, welcomes participants to drop in at their convenience. "We want input whenever is convenient for them," adds Laird.
The impending water infrastructure upgrade beneath Loockerman Street adds urgency to the charrette, helping planners envision its future.