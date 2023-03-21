BERLIN, Md. -- After a fatal accident at the intersection of Route 113 and Georgetown Road, neighbors are hoping for more safety measures. Neighbors say people slowing down and a traffic light could help prevent any more accidents.
According to Maryland State Police, around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th, a tractor trailer crashed into a Toyota Tacoma, killing the driver of the Tacoma.
Angel Hutsler-Aldhahiri lives on the corner of Georgetown Road, just yards away from Route 113. She said accidents at that intersection are nothing new.
"There's been accident after accident after accident," said Hutsler-Aldhahiri.
Hutsler-Aldhahiri's nephew, Shawn Alexander said two of those accidents happened in the span of a few weeks.
"This is the second accident right here on the same spot within less than three weeks, this is ridiculous," said Alexander.
Hutsler-Aldhahiri said speed usually seems to play a role.
"People aren't paying attention to the speed limits so something needs to be done about it," said Hutsler-Aldhahiri.
Both also think Georgetown Roads speed limit of 40mph is too fast. That, coupled with no warnings for the stop sign just feet away from Route 113 and a blind spot, are other reasons Hutsler-Aldhahiri and Alexander feel the intersection is dangerous.
"Let's work together, let's not lose another life," said Alexander.
We did reach out to the Maryland State Highway Administration for comment. SHA said it is reviewing the accident to see if any maintenance or engineering work can be done.