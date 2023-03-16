CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The old Cambridge Cemetery is one step closer to looking better.
Neighbors along Academy St. and Cemetery Ave. have been staring at an old, chain-link and barbed wire fence. But within this week a new fence is bringing beauty and life back.
"We've gotten a lot of positive response. It was a rusted, barbwire chain-link fence around the entire property. That's not inviting to anyone. That's not inviting to people who want to bury their loved ones here. It was just a downer for the entire neighborhood," says Commissioner Chad Malkus.
This has been 8 to 9 years in the making for Malkus who started the Cambridge Cemetery Project. The project will eventually be completely renovated, but Malkus says this step is a win. He says, "cemeteries can actually be great neighbors as long as they're well kept and look good, and it's certainly going to be a benefit to the entire community."
Neighbor on Cemetery Ave, Michael Goode says it's a sight worth living next to now.
Goode says, "It's really great. It's a lot better than the old one. The old one was old and rusty. It's something attractive to look at now. It's pretty good and it's a good addition to the cemetery."
More upcoming improvements include installing benches, a new gate, and flag pole.