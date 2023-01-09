Cambridge Commissioners Approve Juvenile Curfew

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Tonight the Cambridge commissioners voted 4 to 1 to approve the curfew.
Months before tonight has included three public hearings and multiple mayor forums to bring in the communities opinions and discussion.
When small changes were made, to the ordinance, some community members changed their view on the curfew and thought it'd be a good idea.
"So I'll say at first, I was a little nervous in terms of the ordinance and understanding the age of this children that it would directly affect," says Shay Lewis-Sisco.
What was changed was when a juvenile is in violation a parent or guardian will be notified to come for the child. Then, if the parent or guardian is not located an officer will take the child to the police department. The Cambridge police say this will allow for data to be collected and a safer city.
For months community members have attended forums and meetings to express their views of a youth curfew. The curfew would apply to those 15 and younger. Kids would have to be home at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. And 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
"It provides the opportunity to really see what is currently happening in the city, and what potentially could be proposed to better serve our youth," says Lewis-Sisco.
What Cambridge Police want from this is for everyone to try it.
"The Cambridge Police Department will develop a policy on it as a pilot program policy. We'll see how it works. We'll be able to collect data and provide information to council, and when the time comes for the curfew to expire, we'll be able to provide the necessary info to the council. Then, they can decide whether to for to go further or if it ends there," says Chief of Police Justin Todd.
Those who attended tonight's vote are willing to try.
"Again, it's going to help them get some real data. Who's out on the streets? Why are they out on the streets? That's the most important thing. Why? So that we can put things in place and I think when we know that we can be real about it," says Theresa Stafford.
New laws to keep the community and its youth safe.