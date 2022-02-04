CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The fallout from Former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw's arrest on revenge porn distribution charges continues.
Bradshaw resigned in January after he says he lost the confidence of his colleagues on the City Commission.
Those commissioners are now considering eliminating the job of Mayor in the city, which is a part-time position.
Commissioner Brian Roche of Ward One says this is about exploring a modernization of the city government but stresses this is not a power grab on the part of the Commissioners.
"We have this scenario where for the first time probably in our city's history we don't have an acting mayor and in any other time in city history it would be disingenuous to even bring the argument up because you would be removing somebody who was dually elected by the city," Roche said.
Under the proposal, the duties of Mayor would be assumed by the City Commission President.
Some people in Cambridge we spoke with say they are not sold on the idea.
Brandon Howard says trust in the Mayor has been hurt.
"Give it time to see if you really want to re-trust the Mayor position again if you do, that's a really big if," Howard said.
While Anthony Meekins says he is open to eliminating the Mayor's position, if the City Commissioners can get along.
"If they don't work together I don't see how it's going to work because to me a house divided can't stand," Meekins said.
The next step for this proposal is presenting it before a regular session, which would allow for public comment.
The elimination of the position of Mayor would require an amendment to the City Charter.