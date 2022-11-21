Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas Faces Assault Charges

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The council president of the Cambridge City Commissioners spent a night in jail over the weekend.
Lajan Cephas is facing a second degree assault charge for an apparent domestic incident.
According to charging documents, police spoke with and responded to Charles Saunders, who lives with Cephas, around 11 a.m. on Sunday. The documents say the argument became physical when Cephas grabbed a black metal object from the bed frame and swung it at Sanders, striking him.
Documents also say Cephas tried to strike the man again with an air freshener can and all of the assault was captured on the Saunders' cell phone.
Cephas was arrested and held without bond until Monday. Her bond review was held in Worcester county. The Dorchester County State's Attorney is asking for a special prosecutor to avoid any conflict of interest.
As for her position as a Cambridge Commissioner, the Town Manager Tom Carroll says, "The city really doesn't have an official position on the situation. It's all private matter. We don't really have an official position on it. We're still waiting on the legal process to work its way through."
Cephas was released Monday without having to post bond on her own recognizance.
According to online court records, Cephas' next court date is scheduled for Dec. 28 in Dorchester county.